Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 4:07PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 407 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Murrieta, or 9 miles south of Lake Elsinore. This thunderstorm was
nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Southern Lake Elsinore, Murrieta, Menifee, Wildomar, Sedco Hills,
Lakeland Village, and Santa Rosa Plateau.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.