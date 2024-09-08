Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 415 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Perris, or 8 miles northeast of Lake Elsinore. This thunderstorm was

nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Moreno Valley, Perris, Sun City, March Afb, Menifee, Canyon Lake,

Homeland, Romoland, Lake Perris Recreation Area, Quail Valley, Nuevo,

Lakeview, and Winchester.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.