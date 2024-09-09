Excessive Heat Warning issued September 9 at 1:05PM PDT until September 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures 95 to 100 degrees
expected. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to
be 5 degrees cooler than Monday, but elevated low temperatures
Tuesday morning will prevent overnight recovery from the heat.
Moderate to locally major HeatRisk is expected Tuesday. Further
cooling of both the high and low temperatures is expected for
Wednesday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.