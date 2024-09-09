Excessive Heat Warning issued September 9 at 1:05PM PDT until September 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures 100 to 105 degrees on
Tuesday. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will remain in the
mid-70s.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to
be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Monday, but elevated low
temperatures Tuesday morning will prevent overnight recovery from
the heat. Moderate to locally major HeatRisk is expected Tuesday.
Further cooling of both the high and low temperatures is expected
for Wednesday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.