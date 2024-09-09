Excessive Heat Warning issued September 9 at 1:05PM PDT until September 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Monday, but elevated low temperatures Tuesday morning will prevent overnight recovery from the heat. Moderate to locally major HeatRisk is expected Tuesday. Further cooling of both the high and low temperatures is expected for Wednesday. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures 100 to 105 degrees on Tuesday. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will remain in the mid-70s.

