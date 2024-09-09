Excessive Heat Warning issued September 9 at 7:50PM PDT until September 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures 100 to 105 degrees on

Tuesday. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will remain in the

mid-70s.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.