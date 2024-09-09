Excessive Heat Warning issued September 9 at 7:50PM PDT until September 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures 95 to 100 degrees
expected. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.