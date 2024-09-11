Wind Advisory issued September 11 at 12:45AM PDT until September 12 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong will make driving difficult on Interstates 15 and
40 and Highway 395, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra
caution.