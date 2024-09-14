Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued September 14 at 1:19PM PDT until September 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 1:19 PM

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected.

* WHERE…High Deserts, Victor Valley, Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Sunday to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust expected along with lingering wildfire smoke.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content