Wind Advisory issued September 14 at 1:19PM PDT until September 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…High Deserts, Victor Valley, Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From 7 PM Sunday to 9 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust expected along with lingering wildfire smoke.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.