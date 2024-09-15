Wind Advisory issued September 15 at 12:18PM PDT until September 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In
California, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. In Nevada,
Lincoln County, Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, Sheep
Range, Southern Clark County, and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday.
* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult. Gusty
winds will blow around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution while driving, especially for high profile
vehicles. Secure outdoor objects.