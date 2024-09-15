Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued September 15 at 12:18PM PDT until September 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…In California, Death Valley National Park and Western
Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and
Western Clark and Southern Nye County.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult. Gusty
winds will blow around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution while driving, especially for high profile
vehicles. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

