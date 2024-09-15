Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued September 15 at 12:58PM PDT until September 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

today at 9:42 PM
Published 12:58 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Locally reduced visibility in blowing dust.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

