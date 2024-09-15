Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued September 15 at 12:58PM PDT until September 17 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected
this afternoon and evening. Gusts to 55 mph, locally up to 60 mph,
Monday afternoon and evening.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to midnight PDT Monday Night.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Locally reduced visibility in blowing dust.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

