Wind Advisory issued September 15 at 9:04PM PDT until September 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Locally reduced visibility will occur in blowing dust.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.