Wind Advisory issued September 16 at 1:04PM PDT until September 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

today at 8:42 PM
Published 1:04 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Locally reduced visibility will occur in blowing dust.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

