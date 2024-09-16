Wind Advisory issued September 16 at 1:04PM PDT until September 17 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Locally reduced visibility will occur in blowing dust.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.