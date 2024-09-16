Wind Advisory issued September 16 at 11:50PM PDT until September 17 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The threat has ended. Gusts will continue to subside over the next
few hours.
The threat has ended. Gusts will continue to subside over the next
few hours.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.