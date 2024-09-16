Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued September 16 at 9:04PM PDT until September 17 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Locally reduced visibility will occur in blowing dust.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

