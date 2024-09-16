Wind Advisory issued September 16 at 9:59AM PDT until September 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Use extra caution while driving, especially for high profile vehicles. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHERE…In California, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and Western Clark and Southern Nye County.

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

