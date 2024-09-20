Flash Flood Warning issued September 20 at 2:15PM PDT until September 20 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

Pinto Basin Rd, Porcupine Wash, Washington Wash, Fried Liver Wash, Smoke Tree Wash Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Joshua Tree National Park

* At 215 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

