Flash Flood Warning issued September 20 at 2:15PM PDT until September 20 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
FFWPSR
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 515 PM PDT.
* At 215 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of washes, highways,
streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Joshua Tree National Park
Pinto Basin Rd, Porcupine Wash, Washington Wash, Fried Liver Wash,
Smoke Tree Wash
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.