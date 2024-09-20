Flash Flood Warning issued September 20 at 2:17PM PDT until September 20 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

FFWSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 217 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 1.25 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

San Bernardino, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, Running Springs, Hwy

18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hiwy 330 Between San

Bernardino And Running Springs, Angelus Oaks, Hwy 18 Between

Running Springs And Skyforest and Mountain Home Village.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.