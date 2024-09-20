Flash Flood Warning issued September 20 at 2:17PM PDT until September 20 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 530 PM PDT.
* At 217 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 1.25 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
San Bernardino, Redlands, Yucaipa, Highland, Running Springs, Hwy
18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hiwy 330 Between San
Bernardino And Running Springs, Angelus Oaks, Hwy 18 Between
Running Springs And Skyforest and Mountain Home Village.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.