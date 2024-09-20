Flash Flood Warning issued September 20 at 4:07PM PDT until September 20 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 407 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of washes, highways,
streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Joshua Tree National Park, Pinto Basin Rd, Porcupine Wash,
Washington Wash, Fried Liver Wash, Smoke Tree Wash
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.