Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 12:20PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 1220 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pioneertown, or 7 miles east of Onyx Summit. This thunderstorm was

nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Western Pioneertown and Rimrock.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.