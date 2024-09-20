Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 12:20PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 1220 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Pioneertown, or 7 miles east of Onyx Summit. This thunderstorm was
nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Western Pioneertown and Rimrock.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.