Excessive Heat Warning issued September 24 at 12:42PM PDT until September 28 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for late September with
near-record high temperatures of 108 to 110 degrees.
* WHERE…The Lake Mead National Recreation area and the lower
Colorado River Valley including Laughlin, Bullhead City, Fort
Mohave, Needles and Lake Havasu.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Thursday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments.