Excessive Heat Warning issued September 25 at 1:49AM PDT until September 28 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 114
expected. Major Heat Risk.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.