Excessive Heat Warning issued September 25 at 2:20AM PDT until September 28 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for late September with

near-record high temperatures of 108 to 112 degrees.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort

Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Thursday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/

Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.