Excessive Heat Warning issued September 26 at 10:08AM PDT until September 29 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for late September with
near-record high temperatures of 108 to 112 degrees.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT / MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments.