Excessive Heat Warning issued September 26 at 2:34AM PDT until September 28 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 108 to
112 on Friday and 108 to 114 on Saturday expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.