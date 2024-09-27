Excessive Heat Warning issued September 27 at 10:41AM PDT until October 1 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for late-September expected with

high temperatures ranging from 104 to 108.

* WHERE…In Arizona, south and central Mohave County. In

California, southern San Bernardino County.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT / MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events, especially at the end of record-breaking

summer heat.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.