Excessive Heat Warning issued September 29 at 12:14PM PDT until October 3 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 108 to
113 degrees and low temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 9 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events. Warm overnight temperatures will lead to less
relief from the heat, prolonging impacts.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid outdoor
recreation and take breaks if you must be outside.