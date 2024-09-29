Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Excessive Heat Warning issued September 29 at 9:00PM PDT until October 3 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
September 30, 2024 5:12 AM
Published 9:00 PM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 108 to
113 degrees and low temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid outdoor
recreation and take breaks if you must be outside.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content