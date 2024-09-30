Excessive Heat Warning issued September 30 at 3:47AM PDT until October 3 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 108 to
114 and low temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 90s expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 9 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.