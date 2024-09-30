Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued September 30 at 1:21PM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

today at 9:57 PM
* WHAT…High temperatures from 100 to 108 expected. Low
temperatures will be elevated in the upper 60s to low 70s.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Limit outdoor
recreation during the afternoon hours and take breaks if you must be
outside.

