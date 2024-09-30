Heat Advisory issued September 30 at 1:21PM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Temperatures in the mid-80s to mid-90s expected. Hottest

temperatures below 5500 ft. Overnight lows will be elevated in the

mid-60s to mid-70s.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Limit outdoor

recreation during the afternoon hours and take breaks if you must be

outside.