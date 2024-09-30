Heat Advisory issued September 30 at 1:21PM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures in the mid-80s to mid-90s expected. Hottest
temperatures below 5500 ft. Overnight lows will be elevated in the
mid-60s to mid-70s.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Limit outdoor
recreation during the afternoon hours and take breaks if you must be
outside.