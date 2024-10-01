Excessive Heat Warning issued October 1 at 12:57PM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 114
expected. Low temperatures in the northern Coachella Valley mostly
in the 80s.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Well above average temperatures will continue
through the weekend.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.