Excessive Heat Warning issued October 1 at 12:57PM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 90s to 108 degrees. Low
temperatures in the upper 60s to upper 70s near the foothills.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A few degrees of cooling are possible
Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will remain well above
average through the upcoming weekend.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

