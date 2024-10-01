Excessive Heat Warning issued October 1 at 12:57PM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the
mid 90s to 102 expected. Low temperatures in the upper 60s to
upper 70s.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A few degrees of cooling are possible
Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will remain well above
average through the upcoming weekend.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.