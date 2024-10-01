Excessive Heat Warning issued October 1 at 2:26AM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 90s to 108 expected. Low
temperatures in the upper upper 60s to upper 70s near the
foothills.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.