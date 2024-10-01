Excessive Heat Warning issued October 1 at 2:26AM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 108 to

115 expected. Low temperatures in the mid 70s to around 90

expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.