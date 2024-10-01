Skip to Content
Excessive Heat Warning issued October 1 at 2:43PM MST until October 4 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

today at 10:27 PM
2:43 PM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 105 to
113. Extreme Heat Risk. Increase in heat related illnesses,
including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat
stroke can lead to death.

* WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County, Western Imperial
County, and Imperial Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot
temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be
taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county
officials for more details.

National Weather Service

