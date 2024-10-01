Excessive Heat Warning issued October 1 at 7:54PM PDT until October 4 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for early October with record to

near record high temperatures of 108 to 112 degrees.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort

Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT / MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events, especially at the end of record-breaking

summer heat.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments.