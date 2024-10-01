Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued October 1 at 12:57PM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 12:57 PM

* WHAT…High temperatures in the 90s to 102 below 5000 feet
expected. Low temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s below 5000
feet.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A few degrees of cooling is possible Friday,
but additional warming is expected over the weekend.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Limit outdoor
recreation during the afternoon hours and take breaks if you must be
outside.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content