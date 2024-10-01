Heat Advisory issued October 1 at 12:57PM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures in the 90s to 102 below 5000 feet
expected. Low temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s below 5000
feet.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A few degrees of cooling is possible Friday,
but additional warming is expected over the weekend.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Limit outdoor
recreation during the afternoon hours and take breaks if you must be
outside.