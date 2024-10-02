Excessive Heat Warning issued October 2 at 12:59PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the
mid 90s to 102 expected. Low temperatures in the upper 60s to
upper 70s.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A few degrees of cooling are expected
Thursday and Friday, followed by warming for the weekend.
Temperatures will remain above average through early next week.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.