Excessive Heat Warning issued October 2 at 12:59PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A few degrees of cooling are expected Thursday and Friday, followed by warming for the weekend. Temperatures will remain well above average through early next week. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 90s to 105 degrees. Highs up to 108 degrees expected today. Low temperatures in the upper 60s to upper 70s near the foothills.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.