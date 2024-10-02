Excessive Heat Warning issued October 2 at 3:43AM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 114

expected. Low temperatures in the northern Coachella Valley mostly

in the 80s.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.