Excessive Heat Warning issued October 2 at 3:43AM PDT until October 3 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 108 to
115 expected. Low temperatures in the mid 70s to around 90
expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.