Excessive Heat Warning issued October 2 at 9:57PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 90s to 105 degrees. Highs up
to 108 degrees expected today. Low temperatures in the upper 60s
to upper 70s near the foothills.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A few degrees of cooling are expected
Thursday and Friday, followed by warming for the weekend.
Temperatures will remain well above average through early next
week.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.