Excessive Heat Warning issued October 2 at 9:57PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A few degrees of cooling are expected Thursday and Friday, followed by warming for the weekend. Temperatures will remain above average through early next week. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid 90s to 102 expected. Low temperatures in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

