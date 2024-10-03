Skip to Content
Excessive Heat Warning issued October 3 at 11:44AM PDT until October 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Published 11:44 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for early October. High
temperatures around 105 degrees.

* WHERE…Cadiz Basin and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events, especially at the end of record-breaking
summer heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

National Weather Service

