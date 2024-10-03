Excessive Heat Warning issued October 3 at 1:19PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures from 106
to 112 degrees. Low temperatures in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events. Warm overnight temperatures will lead to less
relief from the heat, prolonging impacts.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Well above average temperatures will continue
through early next week.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid outdoor
recreation and take breaks if you must be outside.