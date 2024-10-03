Excessive Heat Warning issued October 3 at 12:57AM PDT until October 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for early October with record to
near record high temperatures of 107 to 110 degrees.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events, especially at the end of record-breaking
summer heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments.